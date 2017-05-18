Olympus Tough TG-5 rugged action-cam revealed

Olympus has launched a new adventure-driven Tough camera, the TG-5

Olympus has announced the arrival of the latest in their rugged camera line, the Tough TG-5 – featuring a new 12-mega-pixel sensor, a 25-100mm f/2 lens that they’re calling “class-leading”, and raw image capture.

On the inside, the new sensor is paired with the latest TruePic VIII image processor, seen in the OM-D E-M1 II, for improvements in speed and still image quality when being used in adverse conditions – particularly in troublesome low light situations. There’s also the capability to shoot 4K and a 120fps full HD video mode that can be used for slow-motion. A four-mode super Macro system has been implemented, with Microscope, Microscope Control, Focus Bracketing and Focus Stacking modes.

In-built Wi-Fi connectivity will let users transfer data including GPS, compass, manometer and (now) temperature to the purpose-built OI.Track app alongside their pictures and videos.

On the outside, as its name suggests, the Tough TG-5 is built to last. The camera is waterproof without any case down to 15m, shockproof when dropped from around head-height, capable of resisting 100kg crushing down on it, and will work down to a reported -10ºC. A new anti-fog dual pane protective glass prevents the lens misting up after extreme temperature shifts, and a newly redesigned control set is aiming at easier use when in harsh conditions or when wearing gloves. This includes a brand new dial that lets users control key functions like exposure compensation.

Eiji Shirota, head of the team that developed the TG-5, writes: “Customer feedback told us that Tough! cameras are used in situations that are challenging both physically and photographically. The new sensor has a lower pixel count than the previous model, yet when combined with the latest image processor from our pro flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II, gives better image quality than before with enhanced dynamic range and improved response time.”

He goes on: “As a bonus, we have even included a version of the Pro Capture feature also taken from our professional OM-D line that helps catch the exact moment in action sequences.”

The Olympus Tough TG-5 will be available in red or black from June, starting at £399.99.