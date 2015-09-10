Official Olympus statement confirms E-M10 Mark II lens-mount glitch on ‘small number’ of cameras

Olympus still plans to ship the OM-D E-M10 Mark II to Europe in mid-September, despite suspending sales in Japan owing to a problem when attaching certain lenses on some cameras.



Announced in August, the OM-D E-M10 Mark II is a revamped version of the OM-D E-M10 and is set to cost £549.99 (body only).

But earlier this week, Olympus Japan suspended sales, blaming a problem with the lens mount when attaching certain plastic-mount lenses.

Olympus last night confirmed that ‘the few’ cameras already sold within Europe ‘may also be susceptible to this mechanical issue’.

In a statement, Olympus Europe added: ‘Olympus Corporation has discovered that the lens-lock pin on a small number of OM-D E-M10 Mark II cameras does not function properly, causing certain lenses with plastic mount not to lock properly.’

The statement added: ‘To date, Olympus Europa did not start delivery of OM-D E-M10 Mark II to the market, with just very few exceptions.

‘However, in order to secure uncompromised customer satisfaction it has been determined that European stock is being inspected prior to further distribution of the product to retail partners.

‘The few cameras already sold within Europe may also be susceptible to this mechanical issue.

‘For the users of these cameras, Olympus is offering a free inspection and maintenance, as a matter of cause [sic].’

Olympus does not plan to make any further statement on the matter.

However, Amateur Photographer understands that Olympus still expects to be able to ship the camera to Europe in mid-September, as stated when it announced the camera last month.

Olympus Europe statement in full:

Important Announcement regarding Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II

Olympus takes every effort to ensure that our products are of the highest quality, and are safe for consumers. When a product concern arises, we investigate the details with the intent of communicating relevant findings and implementing an appropriate resolution as quickly as possible.

Olympus Corporation has discovered that the lens lock pin on a small number of OM-D E-M10 Mark II cameras does not function properly, causing certain lenses with plastic mounts not to lock properly.

To date, Olympus Europa did not start delivery of OM-D E-M10 Mark II to the market, with just very few exceptions. However, in order to secure uncompromised customer satisfaction it has been determined that European stock is being inspected prior to further distribution of the product to retail partners. The few cameras already sold within Europe may also be susceptible to this mechanical issue. For the users of these cameras, Olympus is offering a free inspection and maintenance, as a matter of cause.

Owners of the new OM-D E-M10 Mark II camera should contact Olympus European Customer Support Center by calling 00800 67 10 84 00*. Olympus customer advisors are standing by with details of how to submit the camera for this free inspection. Alternatively, customers may send an e-mail to camera.repair.uk@olympus.eu. In this case, it is necessary to include the camera’s serial number in the e-mail. This number is located on the bottom of the camera body.

Kindly accept our apologies for any inconvenience this issue might cause. Our customers’ satisfaction is our number-one priority and we go to great lengths to ensure Olympus products meet the rigorous quality standards expected by our customers at all times.

• Free phone number. Mondays-Thursdays 9-18:00, Fridays 9-15:30 CET