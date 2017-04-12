Nikon unleashes enthusiast-focused D7500 DSLR

Nikon's latest DSLR fits the sensor from the D500 into an updated D7000-series body design

Nikon has announced the D7500, a DX-format DSLR for serious enthusiasts that takes the excellent 20.9-million-pixel sensor from last year’s D500 and places into a compact body based on the D7200. It has an impressive specification sheet, with a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-51,200 that’s expandable all the way up to ISO 1,640,000. It uses a 51-point autofocus system, a 180,000-pixel RGB colour metering sensor, and is capable of shooting at 8fps with a buffer of 50 raw frames, or 100 JPEGs. Raw files can be recorded as 14-bit uncompressed NEFs for the highest possible quality.

With a magnesium alloy body, the camera is weather-resistant and includes a tilting 3.2in touchscreen on the rear. Its pentaprism optical viewfinder provides 100% coverage or the lens’s view, while the built-in pop-up flash is Nikon’s first to be compatible with its radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting system. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provides smartphone connectivity in concert with Nikon’s SnapBridge app. All this fits into a body that measures 135.5 x 104 x 72.5 mm and weighs 720g.

Read our hands-on first look Nikon 7500 review

Other features include 4K video recording (with a 1.5x field of view crop) that benefits from in-camera Electronic Vibration Reduction to smooth out camera movement when shooting hand-held. Alternatively users can choose to record at a more conventional Full HD resolution using the full sensor width. It’s also possible to record time-lapse movies in-camera at either 4K or Full HD resolution, using the full DX format. Video recording is supported by stereo 3.5mm microphone and headphone sockets for higher quality sound.

Slated to go on sale towards the end of June, the D7500 will cost £1299.99 body only, or £1599.99 in a kit with the AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140 f/3.5-5.6G ED VR zoom lens. It won’t replace the much-cheaper D7200 in Nikon’s range, but instead will offer an intermediate option between it and the DX-format flagship D500.

Press release:

Catch the shot of a lifetime with the all-new D7500

London, UK, 12th April 2017: Nikon announces the D7500, designed to expand the creative possibilities for photographers as they pursue their passion in photography. Powerful, nimble, and fully connected, the D7500 offers the same image quality as the D500—Nikon’s flagship DX-format DSLR, and a performance that overcomes the most challenging conditions.

Packing powerful image technology in a travel-ready body, the D7500 is ideal for photographers who are always searching for the best possible images. As with the D500, the D7500’s 20.9 MP DX-format CMOS sensor offers an ISO range that extends to an incredible ISO 1,640,000 equivalent. Nikon’s EXPEED 5 processor is on board, offering faster, cleaner image processing. And the greatly increased pixel count of the 180K-pixel RGB sensor enables improved metering accuracy. Video shooters can record 4K/UHD movies, and Nikon’s in-camera Electronic Vibration Reduction counters the effects of unwanted camera movement. Ergonomic improvements include the new tilting monitor that offers touchscreen operation, and a deep grip for a stable, exceptionally comfortable hold. And this is the first Nikon DSLR to boast a built-in flash that supports radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting.

Tim Carter, Senior Product Manager, Nikon UK, Says: “The D7500 delivers the same superb image quality as the D500 but in a smaller, more lightweight body with easier handling. For amateur photographers who are looking to up their game and deliver best-in-class imagery, but perhaps don’t need so many of the professional features that the D500 offers, the D7500 is the perfect D-SLR. The camera comes equipped with SnapBridge which lets shooters share their incredible images wherever they are, and the chance to shoot at up to 8 fps with full AF/AE tracking allows the speed and precision to never miss a shot.”

Summary of key features

Flagship D500 image quality: 20.9 MP DX-format sensor. EXPEED 5. 180K-pixel RGB metering sensor.

Stunning light sensitivity: excel in low light with ISO 100-51,200, extendable up to ISO 1,640,000 (equivalent).

Phenomenal subject recognition: 180K-pixel RGB metering sensor and Advanced Scene Recognition system. Capture precise exposures and dynamic compositions.

Highlight-weighted metering: prioritises the brightest elements in the frame, helping to avoid images with blown-out highlights.

Extreme AF precision: 51-point AF system accurate all the way down to an impressive -3 EV. Track, lock onto, and keep subjects in focus—even if the only light is the moonlight.

Cinematic 4K/UHD video footage: record 4K/UHD 30p footage, or Full HD (1080p) video at frame rates of up to 50p/60p.

Time-Lapse Movie: easily generate smooth, well-exposed 4K/UHD and Full HD time-lapse movies in-camera in full DX-format.

8 fps with Full AF/AE tracking: capture 50 NEF (RAW) or 100 Large JPEG Fine images in one high-speed burst.

Tilt screen and touch controls: slim-line 8 cm (3.2 in) tilting monitor. Operate AF and shutter-release functions via touch controls when you shoot in Live View.

Optical pentaprism viewfinder: offers approximately 100 % frame coverage.

Picture Control Auto: In-camera Picture Control system features eight controls including the new Picture Control Auto, which optimizes color, contrast, and brightness according to the scene. Automatically adjusts variables when shooting multiple frames.

DX agility: the camera body weighs just 640 g (approximately), boasts a deep grip, and is weather sealed. DX NIKKOR lenses are compact, and the 1.5x crop factor of the camera’s sensor delivers a telephoto effect when shooting with an FX lens.

Expandable system: compatible Nikon Speedlights, as well as Nikon’s ME-1 Stereo Microphone and ME-W1 Wireless Microphone.

Kits: the D7500 comes with multiple kit options. Shooting portraits or urban scenes? Go for a kit with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR. Travel light with the compact AF-S DX NIKKOR 18–140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens. Capture inspiring views of the world with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18–300MM f/3.5–6.3G ED VR telephoto zoom.

SnapBridge compatibility

The camera’s Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® capabilities are only available when using SnapBridge. Nikon’s SnapBridge application must be installed on a compatible smart device before SnapBridge can be used with this camera.