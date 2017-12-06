Nikon updates SnapBridge with more remote photography settings

Nikon has responded to problems with the original version in the new update

Nikon has released version 2.0 of the SnapBridge app, which is used to connect Nikon digital cameras equipped Wi-Fi and / or Bluetooth to a smart device.

The remote connectivity settings of the app have been updated in the new version, which the company claims will make it easier to shoot remotely.

Version 2.0 offers remote control for more DSLR camera settings on the smart device, including exposure mode (P/S/A/M), shutter speed, aperture value, exposure compensation, ISO sensitivity and white balance.

However, these settings will only work if your Nikon is equipped with Wi-Fi.

The company also claims that the update makes the software easier to use thanks to an overhaul made to the screen design and clearer instructions for first-time users.

The screen now features progress displays to confirm when a smart device is paired with a camera or connection is changed to a Wi-Fi connection.

Nikon has also included more comprehensive instructions for each category of camera which can be paired.

Up to five cameras can now be registered with the smart device running the app to make switching between cameras more efficient.

Nikon has also claimed to improve the speed that images are displayed and has included a new power-saving mode with location data accuracy settings to adjust whether location or battery consumption are more important.

The free mobile app works in connection with NIKON IMAGE SPACE to allow automatic uploads for photos taken using remote photography.

The update is available to download now on Android and Apple devices.

So what do you think of the supposed updates? Did you struggle with the user experience of the original SnapBridge app? Let us know in the comments below.