Nikon reveals a trio of new lenses, including a fisheye zoom

Nikon is set to expand its Nikkor lens lineup further this June, unveiling a trio of new wide-angle models: the AF-P DX Nikkor 10–20mm f/4.5-5.6 VR, the AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED and the AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8–15mm.

The Nikkor 10-20mm DX is first up, aimed as an affordable ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for the beginner and enthusiast market. Nikon seems to be keeping versatility at the top of the features list by keeping the body fairly light and compact, calling it ideal for shooting travel and scenery when on holiday, large group portraits, or casual architecture photography.

On the inside, it contains three aspherical lens elements for capturing good image quality while minimising distortions that could be caused when shooting at its widest focal lengths. It also features the equivalent of 3.5 stops of Vibration Reduction (VR) performance to help its users capture sharp images when hand-holding or in strong sunlight and makes use of Nikon’s Pulse Motor technology for super-fast and quiet auto-focus – particularly useful when shooting video.

The AF-P DX Nikkor 10–20mm f/4.5-5.6 VR will be available from June 29th, priced at £329.99.

The 28mm, on the other hand, is a premium f/1.4 FX ultra-wide-angle prime lens aimed at professionals and high-level enthusiasts. According to Nikon, the optical construction of the lens is engineered for the best possible wide-angle image quality. It features 14 elements arranged in 11 groups, with three aspherical elements built to reduce coma, aberration and distortion, and two ED glass elements for minimizing chromatic aberration. The lens also uses Nikon’s Nano Crystal coat to reduce instances of ghosting and flare.

The body is built of lightweight magnesium alloy, and features dust- and waterdrop-resistant sealing to withstand the elements when being used outside, as well as a with a fluorine coating on the glass itself to resist dirt, smudges and fingerprints.

The AF-S Nikkor 28mm f/1.4E ED is also due to be available from June 29th, though at the rather steeper price of £2,079.99.

Last up, the 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 FX represents the first fisheye zoom lens from Nikon, combining the distinctive look of a creative circular fisheye with the versatility of a full-frame fisheye. The optical design consists of three ED and two aspherical lens elements to minimise chromatic aberrations and coma, even at the widest aperture – as well as enable a more compact lens size. Like the 28mm f/1.4, the front lens element is coated with a non-stick fluorine coat to help keep it clean and the same Nano Crystal Coat coating for flare-reduction.

The AF-S Fisheye Nikkor 8–15mm f/3.5–4.5E ED will be available ahead of its siblings on June 15th, at £1,299.99.