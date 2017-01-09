Nikon-NOOR Academy announces 2017 programme

Nikon announces its Nikon-NOOR Academy programme of masterclasses for photojournalists.

As part of Nikon’s long-standing partnership with NOOR, it is providing four-day workshops free-of-charge to aspiring photographers in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK in 2017. Calls for applications are open now and the series of workshops will kick off in the spring.

In 2008 Nikon Europe partnered with the renowned Amsterdam-based NOOR group of documentary photographers. Since then they have been offering support to group projects and provided annual masterclasses across Europe in regions where professional photography training is limited.

This year the programme offers photographers to work closer to home with NOOR tutors in workshops being held in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris and Manchester. Photographers who are resident in the countries where the classes take place will be eligible to attend.

During each of the four-day trainings, 15 participants, together with three NOOR member photographers will share experiences, work on portfolios, improve editing skills and learn how to develop visual stories.

Teaching in Amsterdam: Pep Bonet, Yuri Kozyrev & Sebastian Liste

Teaching in Berlin: Yuri Kozyrev, Bénédicte Kurzen & Kadir van Lohuizen

Teaching in Paris: Pep Bonet, Benedicte Kurzen & Sebastian Liste

Teaching in Manchester: Asim Rafiqui, Tanya Habjouqa & Robin Hammond

This is a rare opportunity for photographers at the start of their career to work closely with professionals and develop a strong network of contacts.

Event dates and application deadlines

Amsterdam – 28 February to 3 March 2017

Application deadline: 8 January 2017

Berlin – 7 March to 10 March 2017

Application deadline: 15 January 2017

Paris – 20 March to 23 March 2017

Application deadline: 22 January 2017

Manchester – 30 March to 2 April

Application deadline: 29 January 2017

See website to find out more.

http://noorimages.com/announcing-upcoming-noor-nikon-academy-workshops/