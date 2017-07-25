Nikon confirms the D850 is in development, to replace the D810

Nikon is celebrating 100 years since its founding today and has officially confirmed that it is developing a new high speed, high resolution DSLR – the Nikon D850.

Details are rather scarce at the moment, aside from the name; the D850 will be the successor to the D810, aimed at professionals and high-end enthusiasts shooting landscapes, commercial sports, fashion and weddings, as well as multimedia content creators.

The announcement came alongside a video trailer (shown above) that shows off some low-light shots and confirms that the Nikon D850 will boast 8K timelapse capabilities.

In its release, Nikon writes:

“This powerful new FX-format digital SLR camera is engineered with a range of new technologies, features and performance enhancements that are a direct result of feedback from users over the years – who demand the very best from their camera equipment. The D850 will exceed the expectations of the vast range of photographers that seek the high resolution and high-speed capabilities that only a Nikon of this caliber complemented by NIKKOR lenses can offer.”

We’ll just have to sit tight for now and wait until they reveal some solid info on the specs.

In other centenary news, Nikon has launched a new series of content on Nikon’s Anniversary Hub, consisting of iconic images, stories and advice from Nikon photographers, and a virtual tour of the Nikon Museum in Tokyo.