Nikon Z-fit 25mm mirrorless lens for under £60 August 14, 2020

However much we like the Nikon Z mirrorless system you wouldn’t describe it as particularly ‘ budget,’ with the entry level Z 50 and a 16-50mm kit lens coming in at just over a grand. Z series lenses, particularly faster ones, come with a premium price too, to match their quality. If you are keen to expand your Z series lenses but don’t want to spend much more money, Chinese maker Meike says it has released a manual focus, f/1.8 25mm prime lens for the series, costing $74.99 (just over £57).

We haven’t tested the lens so make no particular claim for it, but it offers seven elements in five groups, an aperture range through f/16, a nine-blade aperture diaphragm and a minimum focusing distance of 25cm. You even get a pouch and cleaning cloth.

If it sounds a bit too good to be true, the downsides are that the lens is entirely manual, so your camera won’t even recognise that you’ve stuck some glass on it – you will need to tell your camera to release the shutter without a lens attached. So it sounds pretty cheap and cheerful, but if the sample pictures on the website are accurate, it might come in handy for the occasional wider-angle portrait or landscape.

The lens is also onsale on Amazon for other mirrorless mounts for £64.99, but there is no mention of Nikon Z compatibility. Earlier this week, Meike announced an autofocus 85mm f/1.8 AF lens for Nikon F and Canon EF mounts for $189.99 (£145).