Nikon D850 scoops Product of the Year at the Amateur Photographer Awards 2018

The most prestigious event in the UK photographic industry took place yesterday in the Ballroom at the Intercontinental Park Lane, London. Over 100 industry leaders were at the Amateur Photographer Awards to see Nikon scoop the top prize of the night, Product of the Year, for the Nikon D850, which AP’s Technical team described as ‘the best DSLR ever made’.

This annual event recognises and celebrates the very best photographic equipment of the past year. This year there were 14 awards for outstanding products, 11 Good Service Awards for exceptional retailers, and three for inspirational photographers.

Grays of Westminster won the Platinum Good Service Award for receiving the most votes from their customers, while in the photography categories automotive photographer Amy Shore was awarded the new Rising Star award for most impressive up and coming photographer, Brent Stirton won the Power of Photography award for his moving work on documenting illegal rhino poaching, and Harry Benson was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award for a glittering career documenting some of the most memorable people and events of the last fifty years, including 12 US Presidents, the assassination of Robert Kennedy, and The Beatles first US tour.

The prize for the magazine’s annual Amateur Photographer of the Year competition was also presented at the awards, for the first time, with MD of Sigma Imaging Graham Armitage presenting the a pair of Sigma lenses worth over £2000 to Henrik Spranz of Austria.

The event closed with the Chris Cheesman Memorial Award for a lifetime’s service to the photo industy being presented to Jim Mackay.

Product Awards

Accessory of the Year – Lee Filters ProGlass IRND

Enthusiast Compact Camera of the Year – Olympus Tough TG-5

Premium Compact Camera of the Year – Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

Consumer Interchangeable Lens Camera of the Year – Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

Enthusiast Interchangeable Lens Camera of the Year – Fujifilm X-T20

Premium Interchangeable Lens Camera of the Year – Panasonic LUMIX DC-G9

Professional DSLR Camera of the Year – Nikon D850

Professional Mirrorless Camera of the Year – Sony Alpha 7R III

DSLR Prime Lens of the Year – Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM

Mirrorless Prime Lens of the Year – Fujifilm XF50mm F2 R WR

Zoom Lens of the Year – Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

The Video Mode Video Product of the Year – Panasonic LUMIX DC-GH5

Innovation of the Year – Sony Alpha 9

Product of the Year – Nikon D850

Good Service Awards

Platinum

Grays of Westminster

Gold

Camera World

Clifton Cameras

Dale Photographic

Jessops

London Camera Exchange

Mr Cad

Park Cameras

SRB

Wex Photo Video

Photographer Awards

Rising Star Award: Amy Shore

Power of Photography Award: Brent Stirton

Exceptional Achievement in Photography Award: Harry Benson, CBE

Cheesman Memorial Award

Jim Mackay