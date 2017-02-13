Nikon axes DL series of compact cameras

After several months of delay, Nikon has confirmed that it is halting all production of its upcoming DL line of premium compacts

After several months of delays, Nikon has confirmed that its anticipated DL series of premium compact cameras – the DL 18-50 f/1.8-2.8, DL 24-85 f/1.8-2.8 and DL 24-500 f/2.8-5.6 – is to be cancelled.

Originally planned for a full release in June last year, launch of the DL line was pushed further and further back, originally due to hardware issues. Now confirmed to be off the table completely, Nikon has cited ‘profitability considerations’ as the primary reason for the cancellation. According to a statement made by the company, this decision comes as a result of increased in development costs and a considerable drop in the number of expected sales thanks to a slow-down of the market.

They said: “We sincerely apologise to all those affected by this decision, especially those customers who waited so long for the cameras to be released, retailers and others whose business will be affected, for the inconvenience this decision may cause.”