Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR sample image gallery

We test Nikon's latest telephoto zoom with a built-in 1.4x teleconverter. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below
The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR is a pro-spec telephoto zoom and the first Nikon lens to feature a built-in 1.4x teleconverter. Rather like Canon’s EF 200-400mm f/4 L IS USM with internal 1.4x extender, the focal length of the lens can be extended by the flick of a lever.
It covers a broad 252-560mm range on a full-frame DSLR with the converter dropped in, or 378-840mm on a DX-format DSLR. The lens features a constant maximum aperture of f/4 when the built-in 1.4x teleconverter isn’t being used, which closes to f/5.6 when the in-built converter is deployed.
Replacing the older AF-S 200-400mm f/4G ED VR II, the AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR weighs just 140g more, at 3500g, despite the addition of the extender. It features Vibration Reduction which offers four stops of image stabilisation, even with the extender engaged, while a Sport VR mode and advanced AF tracking help the lens to lock onto and maintain focus with fast moving subjects.
Aimed at working professionals shooting sports and wildlife in demanding environments, the lens has a robust magnesium alloy body. Every moving part of the lens barrel is fully weather-sealed and a fluorine coating helps repel water dust and dirt. The price of the lens at launch is £10,999.
We’ve recently taken a series of shots whilst testing the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR at the Hawk Conservancy Trust courtesy of Timeline Events. Below you’ll find a selection of high resolution image samples.
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 1
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 2
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 3
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 4
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 5
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 6
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 7
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 8
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 9
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 10
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 11
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 12
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 13
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 14
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 15
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 16
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 17
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 18
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 19
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 20
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 21
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 22
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 23
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Sample Image 24
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine