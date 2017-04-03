To celebrate its 100th Anniversary in July this year, Nikon announce its range of commemorative models and goods

Nikon celebrates their 100th Anniversary on 25 July 2017. To mark its centenary they have announced a special Anniversary Range, which will feature the 100th Anniversary logo along with special finishing details. These include Nikon’s two flagship models, the D5 and D500, plus the popular AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR lens, a set of three NIKKOR f/2.8 zoom lenses and commemorative editions of three binoculars.

In addition to the anniversary special models, there will be a number of commemorative goods as part of their special collection range. These include a crystal creation of the iconic Nikon Model I, made by renowned crystal maker Swarovski, a pin collection consisting of legendary models and old company marks, an Italian leather camera strap and a miniature Nikon F Camera recreated in 1/2 scale.

Click here to see Nikon’s 100th Anniversary site for further details.

Nikon 100th Anniversary Press release

Nikon 100th Anniversary commemorative models and goods

D5 100th Anniversary Edition

The D5 is Nikon’s flagship digital SLR camera. This edition, which embodies the heritage of a flagship model, has a dark metallic gray finish and a stamp noting Nikon’s contribution to the study and exploration of space. An anniversary booklet detailing this is also included.

D500 100th Anniversary Edition

With a metallic grey finish and commemorative logo, the 100th Anniversary Edition combines elegance with photographic excellence. It comes with an exclusive metal case with logo and serial number, and contains a special body cap and leather strap also embossed with the logo.

NIKKOR 70-200E 100th Anniversary Edition

This celebration edition of the AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR comes with the individual glass elements that make up its internal workings, as well as a special display stand and case, providing a real sense of how the lens achieves its characteristic rendering.

NIKKOR Triple F2.8 Zoom Lens Set 100th Anniversary Edition

NIKKOR lenses have become synonymous with Nikon’s optical technologies. This Anniversary set features the three f/2.8 maximum aperture zoom lenses that best represent the NIKKOR name – the wide-angle AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, the normal AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR, and the telephoto AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR. The same commemorative serial number is engraved on all three lenses.

WX 7×50 IF and WX 10×50 IF 100th Anniversary Editions

For these editions of the new, ultra-wide field of view WX series (WX 7×50 IF, WX 10×50 IF), an exclusive serial number is stamped on the top of the central shaft, whilst the Anniversary logo is printed on the bottom of the binocular’s central shaft, as well as on an exclusive WX leather strap that comes with the usual supplied strap.

Total number of these will be limited to one hundred (7×50 and 10×50 combined).

8×30 E II 100th Anniversary Edition

This is a commemorative edition of the Nikon 8×30E II, a binocular with an orthodox and classic design used and loved by many over the years since its release. This edition features the commemorative logo and an exclusive metallic grey finish. It also comes with a special strap and case.

Nikon 100th Anniversary Crystal Creation Nikon Model I

A beautiful crystal reproduction of the first Nikon 35mm camera from 1948, the iconic Model I, created by Swarovski*, the world’s leading crystal manufacturer.

Nikon 100th Anniversary Pin Collection

This collection of lapel pins replicates Nikon’s most historic and popular products, as well as the corporate logo, over the past century.

Nikon 100th Anniversary Miniature Nikon F Camera

The historic Nikon F, Nikon’s first flagship model and the camera that set the standard for single-lens reflex cameras around the world, is faithfully reproduced with this 1/2-scale model.

Nikon 100th Anniversary Premium Camera Strap

Made entirely of the best Italian leather that improves with use and age.

