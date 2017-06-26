New ZEISS Milvus 1.4/35 lens for full-frame DSLRs

ZEISS has launched a new, fast lens for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs. The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/35 is the tenth lens in the Milvus lineup and aimed primarily at portrait photographers. While the lens boasts a high maximum aperture of f/1.4, ideal for portraits, its 35mm focal length is ideal for landscape and travel photography too.

The metal barrel construction makes the lens robost and like other lenses in the ZEISS Milvus family, it is protected against dust and water spray. The internal optical design however has been given a revamp. With the inclusion of aspherical lens elements, special glass materials and advanced correction, they claim “photos are practically free from chromatic aberrations.” ZEISS also state that their Milvus lenses can keep up with the increasing demand to cope with the high resolution of camera sensors that are constantly improving.

“The high maximum aperture enables the subject to stand out clearly against the background, and the photographer can achieve creative combinations of focus and blur,” says Christophe Casenave, Product Manager at ZEISS. “The manual focus enables very exact focusing, and the creamy bokeh provides an excellent image look. And even at full aperture the image quality leaves nothing to be desired.”

All ten lenses in the ZEISS Milvus family, which range from 15mm to 135mm are also suitable for video. The manual focus with a large rotation angle can be operated with the aid of a ZEISS Lens Gear with a follow-focus system. The Nikon version of the lenses enables you to use the de-click function to allows the aperture to be set continuously. In addition to this, ZEISS has ensured the colour characteristics are consistent across the lens range helping to reduce the amount of time spent in post-production.

The ZEISS Milvus 1.4/35 will be available from specialist dealers and in the ZEISS Online Shop from July 2017. The recommended retail price is £1,699 inc. VAT.