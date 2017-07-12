New premium tripods from Benro, built for heavyweight kit

Benro are back with a pair of carbon-fibre tripods built to support DSLRs and long, heavy lenses up to 18kg where extra stability can be required.

It seems like they’ve also thought of heavy video cameras – with the option of replacing the platform with the 75mm half bowl (included) so a video head with levelling half ball can be fitted.

Based on its original ‘Combination’ tripod range, the new tripods come in 3-leg and 4-leg variants. The original versions’ lever leg locks have been replaced with some less old-hat twist locks.

Other features include three options for feet – ‘big’ feet, rubber feet or stainless steel spiked feet – included with the main body. Also included is a ballast hook and padded carry bag.

The new tripods are now available, starting from £400 at most photographic retailers.