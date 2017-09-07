Fuji unveils X-E3: new mirrorless camera in rangefinder style

Fujifilm has revealed details of the latest model to sit in its esteemed X-series line-up of APS-C cameras, the new X-E3.

Following on from the popularity of the X-E2 and the X-E2S, the Fujifilm X-E3 is crafted in a rangefinder type style, being flat in appearance and having the viewfinder placed to the left.

Like other cameras in Fuji’s X-series, it features a 24.3 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor, which is coupled with the powerful X-Processor Pro, the latest version available for Fuji cameras.

A new feature, which makes its debut in the X-E3, is Bluetooth low-energy wireless communication. This allows photographers to pair the camera with their smartphone or tablet for easy transfer of pictures using minimal power – a standard Wi-Fi connection is also available.

On the rear of the camera, the LCD monitor is touch-sensitive, which along with supporting touch-shot, touch AF and focus area selection, now has the ability to understand gestures, such as pinch to zoom, or flicking through images.

Updates have been made to the AF algorithm, particularly in regards to tracking moving subjects – Fuji claims it is twice as fast as previous models, and is capable of locking onto smaller subjects. Speeds of up to 0.06 seconds are promised. There’s also 5fps shooting available, as well as a quick start-up time of 0.4 seconds, and a shutter lag time of 0.050 seconds.

4K video recording is included for the first time on an X-E series camera, as well as Full HD. Film Simulation modes can be used, while video can also be output to an external monitor via the HDMI port. Audio can be enhanced by using the microphone port.

Other features of the X-E3 include a 0.39-inch, 2,360k-dot OLED colour viewfinder and an Advanced SR Auto mode where the camera chooses the optimum settings for a given scene.

A range of accessories will also be available, while the XF lens range now comprises of 25 different options. The Fujifilm X-E3 will be available this month, with a retail price of £849 body only, or £1249 with an 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens.