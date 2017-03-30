New ExoLens protective case with lens thread

The latest ExoLens case combines everyday protection for your iPhone 7 with the lens mount for Pro line of Zeiss mobile optics

Smartphone photographers will be pleased to hear of the latest ExoLens and ZEISS partnership as they announce a new protective case combining two practical uses in one. The protective case is made of a robust plastic material and protects the iPhone from dents and scratches caused by everyday use. With the additional lens thread for accessory optics built-in, users can attach one of three lenses; wide-angle, telephoto or macro-zoom by simply screwing the optics into the integrated thread. Previously only brackets were available to support Zeiss’ Pro lenses on an iPhone.

The ExoLens Case for the iPhone 7 is available as of April at camera specialty stores and via the ExoLens online shop (exolens.com/shop), and the case for the iPhone 7 Plus later this year. The price is €59.99 or US$49.95 (recommended selling price). Click here to find out more.