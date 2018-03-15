New Billingham bag for mirrorless users

Billingham has introduced a new camera bag to its range aimed at users of smaller cameras such as mirrorless systems. The Hadley Small Pro comes in a choice of six colours and, as with all Billingham bags, is made in England from high quality canvas, brass and leather materials. Full details below.

Press Release

New addition to Billingham Hadley photographic bag range provides outstanding protection for compact system cameras

14 March 2018: Billingham has added the Hadley Small Pro to its renowned Hadley camera bag range, offering exceptional protection for small mirrorless system cameras, rangefinders and mid-sized DSLRs. Precision-engineered at Billingham’s manufacturing facility in the West Midlands, the Hadley Small Pro builds upon the successful Hadley Small – one of the company’s most popular bags – with the addition of several practical new features designed for professional photographers.

Rugged, weather-resistant yet extremely compact and light, the Hadley Small Pro is perfect for travelling, or for carrying smaller equipment on location shoots or daily photographic work. The new bag will be available in six classic colour combinations from the end of March 2018 from authorised Billingham stockists and www.billingham.co.uk, and will have a suggested retail price of £200 including VAT.

Colour combinations available from launch:

– Khaki Canvas/Tan Leather

– Khaki FibreNyte/Chocolate Leather

– Sage FibreNyte/Chocolate Leather

– Burgundy Canvas/Chocolate Leather

– Black Canvas/Tan Leather

– Black FibreNyte/Black Leather

As with all Billingham products, the Hadley Small Pro is made in England, and crafted from the company’s highly durable canvas or colour-fast FibreNyte material. These hard-wearing textiles are bonded to Stormblock material: two layers of fabric fused with butyl rubber for ultimate weather resistance. Due to its special composition, Stormblock never requires ‘reproofing’, remaining water-resistant for its entire life.

Following feedback from Billingham customers, the bag has been enhanced with a number of new features. A strong, padded, leather-reinforced handle has been added to the top cover to provide extra comfort and a secure grip. The adjustable, shuttle woven polyester shoulder strap is now detachable, transforming the Hadley Small Pro into a stylish, compact messenger bag when removed, ideal for photographers wishing to use it as carry-on luggage. A handy rear pocket, featuring a water-repellent zip for protection against adverse conditions, allows owners to stow important documents such as passports or tickets for quick and easy access when on the move.

A durable rear luggage strap enables the bag to be conveniently retained on a trolley suitcase handle for fuss-free transportation.

The Hadley Small Pro’s premium quality fittings and buckles have been manufactured from solid brass, while the trims and straps are made from the finest full-grain leather. Each bag has been carefully finished and numbered by an individual Billingham team member and carries a unique serial code, and the signature Billingham logo has been embossed into leather on the front main flap.

Its sculpted top cover protects the contents from the elements, while inside the bag, a generously padded full-sized insert delivers excellent impact protection for valuable equipment, which can be unclipped and removed if required, to convert the Hadley Small Pro to a work bag, compact travel holdall or day bag for personal belongings.

For additional flexibility, within the insert are two removable, repositionable padded vertical dividers that run the height of the bag, plus two smaller dividers for stacking lenses. The top of the insert features a padded flap, further safeguarding possessions from rain, and delivering added protection in the event of a fall or knock.

Two spacious, expanding front pockets provide extra capacity for storing lenses or accessories, and incorporate studs that can be unfastened or closed for increased versatility. The leather front straps with Quick Release System ensure fast and discreet access to the equipment inside the bag, and can be effortlessly opened or secured with one hand. Two high quality brass buckles allow the photographer to adjust the leather straps to fit snugly around the front pockets and their contents.

The Billingham Hadley Small Pro comes with a five year manufacturer’s guarantee.



Harry Billingham, director, said, “Once again, we have listened to the feedback and specific requests from our loyal customers, and have integrated the most-wanted features into this newly-designed model. Created with mid-sized DSLRs and CSCs in mind, the Hadley Small Pro is deceptively spacious and versatile, and can be configured with the supplied accessories and inserts to suit the individual photographer’s needs. We believe users will welcome the additional functionality, comfort and convenience of the Hadley Small Pro, which has been painstakingly engineered for ultimate portability and protection.” A family business, Billingham thoroughly sources and tests all materials, ensuring that every bag is built for maximum strength and reliability, using the most innovative, durable and authentic components. Manufacturing is carried out to meticulous standards of technical precision, and once the product passes the company’s rigorous quality checks, an individual laser-engraved woven label containing a unique 10-digit barcoded serial number is applied. This represents the Billingham seal of excellence, and allows the bag to be registered, identified and tracked throughout its life.

More information on the Billingham range can be found at www.billingham.co.uk.

Availability

The Billingham Hadley Small Pro will be available from www.billingham.co.uk and authorised Billingham stockists from the end of March 2018. Price includes VAT.