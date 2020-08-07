New category for women photographers in food contest August 7, 2020

One of our favourite competitions is the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year contest, which is very wide-ranging and eclectic, appealing to broad range of photographers and film makers. The competition, which celebrates its 10th anniversary next year, has introduced a new category for women photographers called the Claire Aho Award. Claire Aho (1925-2015) was a commercial photographer from Finland.

‘She was a trailblazer in many ways,” notes Caroline Kenyon, founder of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition. “As a woman working as a commercial photographer from the late 1940s at a time when almost no women were working in this field, in her use of colour photography and in her unique photographic blend of style, wit and vitality. Her achievements and legacy are an inspiration to women everywhere to express themselves through the medium of photography and it made complete sense to us to commemorate her in this way.”

You can find full details of the current Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition here, including how to enter images for the Claire Aho Award. The closing date for the competition is 7th February 2021 midnight GMT. There is no limit to the number of entries, and you can enter shots into more than one category. Both AP’s editor and deputy editor are involved in the judging, so we strongly urge all readers to go for it.