New Canon Powershot superzoom camera

Canon has announced a new superzoom in its PowerShot SX travel series, the PowerShot SX730 HS

This latest compact camera from Canon refreshes its PowerShot SX travel series and is designed for photographers that likes to travel. In a body that’s just 39.9mm thick, its pocket-perfect fit is ideal for photography on the go.

Like its predecessor, the SX720 HS, it features the same 24-960mm equivalent 40x optical zoom lens and comes equipped with a 20.3MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC 6 Processor. The SX730 can also shoot continuously at 5.9 fps and full-frame video at up to 60 fps.

New to the Powershot SX730 HS is a tilting 3-inch LCD screen and Bluetooth. It will be available from May 2017 with an RRP of £379.99/€489.99.

Capture your adventures with Canon’s compact superzoom camera – the PowerShot SX730 HS

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, 6 April 2017 – Canon today refreshes its PowerShot SX travel series with a slim and powerful superzoom camera – the PowerShot SX730 HS. A truly pocketable powerhouse, the PowerShot SX730 HS combines a 20.3 MP CMOS sensor with DIGIC 6 processing power and shoots continuously at 5.9 fps, so you’ll never miss a moment. Whether it’s spontaneous street performances and bustling souks in cities you’re exploring for the first time, or stunning sunsets and landscapes, the PowerShot SX730 HS is the perfect travel companion for all your adventures.

Powerful zoom and high quality in your pocket

Featuring a wide angle, 40x optical zoom lens and 80x ZoomPlus, the PowerShot SX730 HS is perfect for versatile shooting both near and far. At just 39.9 mm thick, the camera can easily slip in the side of a backpack or pocket of your jeans, making it ideal for photography on the go. With fast AF speeds of 0.12 seconds and 8 mode Intelligent IS, plus 5-axis advanced Dynamic IS when shooting video, your images and Full HD movies remain perfectly focused and steady, even when your surroundings or hand cause some shake.

Creativity made easy

Unleash your creativity with the PowerShot SX730 HS’s Creative Shot Mode – quick and easy to use on the move, the camera automatically creates five additional versions of your image with a variety of filters and effects, presenting you with new and unexpected ways of capturing your subject. Add creative flair to your Instagram™ Story with Short Clip Movie mode, which captures four or five second Full HD clips with a variety of playback options, including slow and fast motion. Featuring a large, tilting, 7.5 cm LCD screen, you’ll be able to shoot from even the most difficult of angles, helping you get creative with your compositions, while the date stamp feature lets you accurately document every part of your explorations across the globe.

Capture, share and remember

Wi-Fi connectivity lets you instantly connect to your smartphone and share the moments that matter most with friends and family, whether you’re visiting a temple in a far off country or on a weekend city break closer to home. A constant connection between your camera and smartphone can also be maintained via Bluetooth® connectivity [1] , so you can view your photos while your camera is safely tucked away in your bag. Bluetooth® connectivity1 also gives you control for wireless remote shooting, perfect for capturing group selfies so you never forget the new friends you meet. And using the Camera Connect App, you can easily synchronise the location of all your photos with GPS data via your smartphone, to accurately pinpoint your adventures, wherever they take you.

Pricing and availability

The PowerShot SX730 HS is available from May 2017 with an RRP of £379.99/€489.99.