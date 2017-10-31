Never before seen John Lennon photos unearthed in Liverpool

A collection of 26 previously unseen photographs of John Lennon worth over £10,000 have been uncovered.

The negatives were brought to a dedicated memorabilia day at The Beatles Story in Liverpool.

CEO of Julien’s Auctions Darren Julien estimated that the rare photographs could sell for over £10,000 at auction.

He said: “It’s not often when you find images of John Lennon that have never before been seen by the public. These 26 images/negatives of John Lennon are a rare find”.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the photos had been lying in a family junk draw for 34 years. It was assumed that the images held no value.

The photographs of Lennon were taken in February 1970, just when The Beatles were breaking up.

Continues below…