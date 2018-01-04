Lomography launches the Neptune Convertible Art Lens System

After a successful Kickstarter campaign last year, Lomography has officially launched the Neptune Convertible Art Lens System.

The lens system includes three prime lenses, a 35mm f/3.5, a 50mm f/2.8 and a 80mm f/4 lens, plus two aperture mechanisms. Each of the lenses can be attached to the lens base to shoot, allowing you to quickly change between the different focal lengths.

Special drop-in aperture plates can be used to create different bokeh effects, while the dual aperture system means that although each focal length has an optimal maximum aperture, you can use different ones for different effects.

Although at the moment, just three focal length lenses are available, Lomography is already working on further options, including a 15mm wideangle lens to add to the system.

Available in Canon EF, Nikon F or Pentax K mount, the lens system is also compatible with other mounts via other adapters which can be bought from Lomography. The lens system can be purchased for £839 in any of the three native mounts, or for £858 with an additional adapter.

The Lomography Art Lens System lenses are available to buy now at shop.lomography.com.

Continues below…

Tech Specs

Focal Length: 35mm, 50mm, 80mm, front element group convertible

Aperture: Dual aperture system

Multi-scaled diaphragm aperture: 35mm: extended, f/3.5 – f/22 , 50mm: f/2.8 – f/22, 80mm: extended, f/4 – f/22

Drop-in aperture plates

Field of View: 35mm: 63°, 50mm: 46°, 80mm: 30°

Lens Mounting Profile: Canon EF, Nikon F or Pentax K

Closest Focusing Distance: 35mm: 0.25m , 50mm: 0.4m, 80mm: 0.8m

Lens Construction:

Lens Base: 3 elements in 3 groups

Front Lens: 4 elements in 4 groups for each focal length

Filter Thread: 52mm

Lens Coating: Multi-coated

Electronic Contacts: No

Focusing Mechanism: Helicoid