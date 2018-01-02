Nature Photographer of the Year winning image captured in five feet of crocodile-infested water

An image of an orangutan crossing a river in Indonesia has won the grand prize in the National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest 2017.

Singaporean photographer Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan captured the image when he was about five feet deep in water in the Sekoyner River in Tanjung Puting National Park in Borneo, Indonesia, which is supposedly home to freshwater crocodiles.

The photograph was selected from over 11,000 entries, winning Bojan a $10,000 USD prize and publication of the image in an upcoming issue of National Geographic magazine.

He said, “Honestly, sometimes you just go blind when things like this happen. You’re so caught up. You really don’t know what’s happening.

“You don’t feel the pain, you don’t feel the mosquito bites, you don’t feel the cold, because your mind is completely lost in what’s happening in front of you.”

Todd Kennedy of New South Wales, Australia won first place in the Aerials category with his photo of a rock pool in Sydney at high tide.

Other winners included Jim Obester of Vancouver, Wash., who won first place in the Underwater category for a photo of an anemone and Karim Iliya of Haiku, Hawaii, who won first place in the Landscapes category for a photo from Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Other winning images and more details about the competition can be found on the National Geographic website.