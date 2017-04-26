National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year 2017 opens for entries

This year's edition of National Geographic's popular Travel Photographer of the Year contest is now open, taking entries until June 30th

This year, photographers are once again challenged to show off their most wanderlust-inducing shots from around the globe. On top of a $2,500 cash prize, the overall winner of the contest will net themselves a ten-day trip for two to the Galápagos with National Geographic Expeditions as well as the prestigious title of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

There’s a further $750 and $500 up for grabs for the second- and third-place prizewinners. All three winners will also receive a year’s subscription to National Geographic Traveller. In addition, all winning photos will appear in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

Since its inception in the 1890s, National Geographic has always considered itself a proponent of world photography, drawing on the best photographers to take readers around the world to places they might not have been themselves. The Travel Photographer of the Year contest is designed to elevate new talent, and showcase their images on National Geographic Travel’s influential platforms.

Writing about the competition, National Geographic editor-in-chief, George Stone, said: “Travel is about curiosity, and travel photography is about capturing and sharing that curiosity with the world. Our Travel Photographer of the Year contest surfaces extraordinary visions that inspire us all to get out and explore—with camera in hand.”

There are three categories open for entries: Nature, People and Cities. While there’s no limit on the number of images any one photographer can enter, there is a $15 fee per submission.

The grand prize, which is selected overall from the three categories, is a trip for two to the Galápagos Archipelago with National Geographic Expeditions. The winner will have the opportunity to snorkel with exotic fish, sea turtles, penguins and sea lions, visit the Charles Darwin Research Station to see rare giant tortoises and explore the pristine islands by kayak or glass-bottom boat.

Interested photographers can enter their shots now at www.natgeo.com/travelphotocontest.

All images courtesy of the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest & the photographer.