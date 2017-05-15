Most Instagrammed destinations revealed

Online European travel specialists TravelBird have recently carried out a survey that reveals the most Instagrammed locations in the UK and around the world.

The study ranked 470 tourist attractions from around the world based on the number of social media tags.

In the UK, Big Ben takes the top spot as the most hashtagged location – over four times the number of mentions than Buckingham Palace, the second most popular place. Interestingly, Liverpool FC fans have made Anfield Park come third in line. These were followed up by the iconic Stonehenge and beauty spot the New Forest.

Disneyland, the Eiffel Tower and the Berlin Wall are among the top five most hashtagged tourist destinations in the world.

The top ten Instagrammable spots from around the world are: