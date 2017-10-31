Magnum photographers capture great journeys in new print sale

This is the final sale in a series of four inspired by each of Magnum's founders

A collection of over 100 images have gone on sale to celebrate Magnum Photos’ 70th anniversary.

Called Great Journeys, the photographs are inspired by Magnum co-founder George Rodger and chronicle images from around the world.

Joining forces with Aperture, the photography company is selling the prints for $100, plus international shipping fees.

The prints by leading photographers like Steve McCurry, Graciela Iturbide and Alex Webb are on sale until November 3, 2017.

Check out some of the featured images below.

Dennis Stock

James Dean. New York City, USA. 1955.

“James Dean wasn’t a star when this image was taken. It was days before his breakthrough film came out. He had a passion, but no idea what, if anything, would come of it. He certainly did not know stardom was about to hit. Things weren’t looking bright at the moment; it was a rainy, gloomy day. He was a small, lonely, nobody, on his own journey, walking through Times Square, with big buildings in the background brooding over him. Dennis called him, ‘every man.’ He would say, ‘He’s all of us, wondering what the hell the future will hold.’” —Susan Richards, widow of Dennis Stock

Steve McCurry

Agra Fort Railway Station at dusk, with the Jama Masjid in the distance. Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. 1983.

“I photographed this image at Agra Fort Railway Station, in India, where an attendant adjusted a ventilator on the top of a train carriage.The domes and minarets of the Jama Masjid, a mosque completed in 1656 under Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, were visible in the late afternoon light.”

Susan Meiselas

Shortie’s Dream. Barton, Vermont, USA. 1974.

“The dream of the road: the place to escape, to wander, to encounter something beyond what you had imagined you’d find. That’s what led Shortie to leave home to strip in the Girl Show. We intersected while traveling through New England. Journeys are physical and emotional disruptions that involve both body and mind. For me, this journey also meant finding a new path. I followed the carnivals with the desire to make images and share the words of women whose working lives forced them to make extremely difficult choices to launch their dreams.”

Alex Webb

Istanbul, Turkey. 2001.

“Over the course of seven years—from 1998 to 2005—I wandered the streets of Istanbul, from Cihangir to Ayvansaray, from Üsküdar to Altınşehir, from Kadıköy to the ancient Theodosian walls. Meandering its warren of winding streets and riding its ferries, I found that serendipity guided me—in its roundabout way. More often than not, I had to lose my way in order to find my most successful photographs. In 2001, I remember crossing the Sea of Marmara after a frustrating series of missed ferries and lost opportunities—a typical afternoon for a street photographer. In the fading light, I thought I was done for the day, and was considering ordering a tea to help fend off the brisk sea air. Then something caught my eye: an older Turkish man, lost in thought, framed by the pink-purple glow of dusk. His reverie had a kind of mysterious weight to it—hard-to-define, yet almost palpable. In that moment, I slowly began to understand—at least visually—Orhan Pamuk’s notion of ‘hüzün,’ an untranslatable word that suggests a rich and complicated melancholy that’s unique to Istanbul, the writer’s birthplace and one of the most astonishingly beautiful cities in the world, a place that seems haunted by its past, and, these days, beleaguered by its present.”

Graciela Iturbide

Cemetery. Juchitán, Mexico. 1988.

“Midway between the documentary and the poetic, my unusual way of looking through the lens integrates what has been experienced and what has been dreamt, into a complex web of historical, social and cultural references. The fragility of ancestral traditions and their difficult survival, the interaction between nature and culture, the importance of ritual in everyday body language and the symbolic dimension of landscapes and randomly found objects are paramount to my career. My work is characterized by an ongoing dialogue between images, time and symbols, in a poetic display in which dream, ritual, religion, travel and community all blend together.”