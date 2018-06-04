Magnum launches limited time “Freedom” Square Print Sale

For five days only, you can pick up a museum-quality print, taken by some of the world’s leading photographers, for $100 – see a selection of those available here.

The latest “square print sale” from Magnum Photos follows the theme of “Freedom” and is launched in collaboration with the 50th anniversary of 1968, a year of deep societal and political shifts.

Inviting a wide interpretation of the theme, the project includes iconic images that have defined and documented humanity’s quest for freedom over the past 70 years, and the deeply personal images that symbolise creative freedom.

The project is a potted history of the 20th century, and includes images from some of the world’s most well-known photographers, including Stuart Franklin, Bruce Davidson, Leonard Freed and Robert Capa.

Founding principles

When Magnum was founded in 1947, one of its core principles was to enable photographers to take back control over the copyright to their work, while simultaneously giving them freedom over the choice of stories they wanted to cover.

For the first Square Print Sale of 2018, Magnum’s photographers and estates have responded to the theme in images and texts, exploring their own relationship to freedom and what it means to them.

During the sale, which runs until Friday (June 8th) at 6pm EST (11pm in the UK), over 70 archival prints, either signed by photographers or estate-stamped by the estates, are available for just $100.

They are printed on 6 x 6-inch archival paper, and are not editioned by quantity, but rather by time – as they will not be made available outside the sale window. The images in each sale are always different, and will never be available in this format again.

We’ve gathered together a selection of the images which are available to buy from the Magnum Photos Shop below.