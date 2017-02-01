Liverpool’s Bluecoat celebrates 300 years with art and photography

The UK's oldest contemporary arts centre is to celebrate its 300th anniversary since it opened its doors with a programme of exhibitions from February 4th

To celebrate their 300th anniversary, Liverpool’s Bluecoat contemporary arts centre is hosting a special exhibition from 4th February, featuring 100 of their alumni artists of disciplines from music and dance, to literature and, of course, photography – including the debut of a new series by John Akomfrah.

Originally founded as a charity school in 1717, the building has played host to a huge variety of artists over the years. Over the next 300 days, the centre will be once again playing host to the work of internationally recognized names such as Akomfrah, Yoko Ono, Imran Qureshi and Sonia Boyce, as well as demonstrating their commitment to its local arts community by featuring Merseyside-born and younger artists.

Artistic Director Bryan Biggs, who has curated the exhibition, said: “Public View brings together works by many artists who have exhibited at Bluecoat, mostly drawn from the last 50 years since the gallery space was improved and an exhibition programme formalised. Even with 100 artists, this is but a small, though significant, sample of the thousands of artists who have shown here. It aims to reflect something of Bluecoat’s curatorial interests and distinctive exhibition programming over this period.”

Visit www.thebluecoat.org.uk to learn more.