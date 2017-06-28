Lensbaby’s new Velvet lens aims to produce pleasing classic-look portaits

Hip lens maker Lensbaby has announced the release of its latest manual focus Velvet lens, the Velvet 85. At 85mm f/1.8, it’s a follow-up from the company’s popular Velvet 56, known for producing lustrous skin tones and a pleasantly crisp, film-like aesthetic – but this time with the added compression and smooth bokeh expected of 85mm portrait lenses.

Like it’s older sibling, the Velvet 85 has an all-metal construction, this time adding a 12-blade aperture design, 1:2 magnification for close up and macro shots, a minimum focus distance of 9.5″, and a weight of about 530 grams.

To celebrate the launch, Lensbaby put the lens in the hands of photographer Kevin Kubota, who had this to say: