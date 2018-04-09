Leica unveils full details of 16-35mm SL Lens

Full specifications of the latest zoom lens for the Leica SL system have been revealed

Leica has revealed the full specifications for its latest zoom lens for its full-frame SL system.

The Super-Vario-Elmar 16-35mm f/3.5-4.5 ASPH. brings the total number of zoom lenses for the SL system up to three, with lenses in the range now covering focal lengths from 16-280mm.

With a wide focal length, the new lens is aimed at a range of photographers, including landscape, architectural, wedding, event and concert, documentary and reportage photographers.

Leica promises that the lens boasts familiarly high product quality and imagine performance, and has a special AquaDura lens coating to ensure high performance even in adverse weather conditions.

Speedy focusing

As well as high image quality, Leica also promises that the lens delivers fast and quiet autofocusing, which is delivered thanks to a specially developed focusing drive comprised of a stepping motor and linear positioning which moves a single, very light focusing element for fast focusing speed.

The newly designed optical system of the Super-Vario-Elmar-SL 16-35mm lens contains a total of 18 elements in 12 groups. These include two asphericals for the correction of monochromatic aberrations, three elements made from glass with anomalous partial dispersion to correct chromatic aberration, while an improved mount geometry and high-quality coating are designed to ensure suppression of reflections and stray light within the optical system.

With an on-sale date of 23 April, the Leica SL 16-35mm f/3.5-4.5 lens price will be £4,700.

A new firmware version for the Leica SL will also be available, bringing with it a number of usability improvements, including bug fixes, the addition of an Eco mode, and the ability to deactivate the joystick to prevent inadvertent changes while the camera is in use.