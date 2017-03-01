Leica Oskar Barnack awards open for entry

Leica's long-running Oskar Barnack awards contest is now receiving entries

Leica’s long-running Oskar Barnack Award competition is now open for entry, accepting portfolios from pro photographers and enthusiasts 25-and-under from around the world, between the dates of March 1st to April 10th 2017.

To take part, entrants must submit a self-contained series of between ten and twelve images, in which the photographer perceives and documents the interaction between people and their environment in a creative and ground-breaking style. Series of photographs captured in 2016 and 2017, or work from long-term projects including at least some photographs taken in this period, are eligible for submission.

As in the past, an international jury of experts will choose the twelve finalists for the ‘Leica Oskar Barnack Award’ and the ‘Leica Oskar Barnack Award Newcomer’ from all the entries received. The winners of both categories and the ten other finalists will be honoured during a gala event and their work will be presented at a major, six-week exhibition in Berlin.

The shortlist will be announced in June 2017. With prizes amounting to a total cash value €80,000, the ‘Leica Oskar Barnack Award’ is one of the industry’s most prestigious photographic competitions. The winner in the main category will receive a cash prize of €25,000 and Leica M-System equipment (a camera and lens) valued at an additional €10,000. The winner of the Newcomer Award will be presented with a cash prize of €10,000 and will also receive a Leica rangefinder camera and lens. In addition to the two main categories, ten further submissions to the competition will each be awarded with prizes of €2,500.