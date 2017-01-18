Leica M10 sample image gallery

The Leica M10 is the company's latest model in its iconic M system. Here you can view our Leica M10 gallery with links to full-size images



The new Leica M10 follows on from the Leica M Typ 240 in the company’s legendary M system. This latest M series rangefinder has been stripped of movie recording and the Typ model identity that’s been associated with many Leica models in the past to make it more appealing to purists who’s sole interest lies in stills photography. It features a new 24-million-pixel sensor, which provides an ISO range of 100-50,000. Other key points to note include 5fps continuous shooting, a body depth of just 33.75mm and an extensively reworked viewfinder.

A full breakdown of all the Leica M10’s features can be found by reading our in-depth Leica M10 review: first look hands on article.

The Leica M10 goes on sale on the 19th January 2017 and will cost £5600 inc VAT (body only).

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.