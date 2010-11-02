Leica lovers get new website

Leica aficionados now have access to a new website and a free online gallery for sharing pictures.

Leica aficionados now have access to a new website and a free online gallery for sharing pictures.

The site, at leicaimages.com, will allow users to search for pictures taken with specific lenses.

A website spokesman added: ?For example, if you are looking for pictures taken with a Summicron 35mm f/2 ASPH, just select it from the list of lenses in the database and you will see all the photos taken with a selected lens.?

Photographers can also search for images using a picture’s EXIF data, for example.

For details visit www.leicaimages.com