Leica lovers get new website

Leica aficionados now have access to a new website and a free online gallery for sharing pictures.
Leica aficionados now have access to a new website and a free online gallery for sharing pictures.
The site, at leicaimages.com, will allow users to search for pictures taken with specific lenses.
A website spokesman added: ?For example, if you are looking for pictures taken with a Summicron 35mm f/2 ASPH, just select it from the list of lenses in the database and you will see all the photos taken with a selected lens.?
Photographers can also search for images using a picture’s EXIF data, for example.
For details visit www.leicaimages.com