Leica launches limited edition camera collaboration with Terry O’Neill

Launched at this year’s Photo London, the Leica MP “Terry O Neill” Set is a special edition of the Leica MP, with a top cover and bottom plate painted in British racing green.

The special edition MP camera also comes with a silver Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH lens and a matching cognac leather strap. An engraving of the iconic celebrity photographer’s signature has been added to the top plate. Each set will be numbered as one of 35 and certified by Dr Andreas Kauffmann, from Leica.

Speaking to AP, O’Neill said, “I started with a Leica and I always thought they were the best cameras, so it’s really an honour.

“I told them everything I wanted, – it’s film, which I think is coming back – it’s a proper photographer’s camera.”

Rare print

The set also includes a never-before-seen signed print of Audrey Hepburn and has a price of £10,500. Explaining the Audrey Hepburn imagery, O’Neill said, “I was shooting portraits of Audrey when a dove landed on her shoulder. She stood as still as could be to allow me to get a few frames before the bird flew-off. Anyone else would have moved right away, but Audrey understood what makes a great image. She was a wonderful person to work with, a real star.”

In terms of specifications, the Leica MP Terry O Neill set is identical to those of a standard model of the Leica MP film camera, which is usually available in silver chrome or black paint finish.

At the launch event, it was revealed that all 35 of the limited editions have already been sold – so if you want to get your hands on one, you might have to do some serious bidding elsewhere.