Camera maker Leica launches £110 keyring and £575 pen

Leica has paid homage to its 50mm f/0.95 Noctilux-M lens by launching a £110 keyring and a £575 fountain pen.



The items are among a collection of ‘premium accessories’ launched under a new Leica brand called ‘0.95’.

They all come embellished with a hand-engraved ‘0.95’ logo.

Launched in a tie-up with French luggage maker S T Dupont, the luxury items also include a £575 lighter and a roller-ball pen, priced £475.

The Leica 0.95 Collection is due to go on sale from today.

Meanwhile, a limited-edition version of the Leica 50mm f/0.95 Noctilux-M is due out at the end of January 2016, priced £9,500.

It will feature a white-filled ‘0.95’ motif alongside other unique design features and will be launched in a limited-edition of 95 pieces.

Press release

Leica Camera today introduces a collection of premium accessories that combine extraordinary quality and iconic product design, under a new brand: ‘0.95’

As an homage to the Leica Noctilux-M 50 mm f/0.95 ASPH. – the world’s fastest aspherical lens – the name 0.95 represents Leica’s commitment to technical excellence. All products in the range feature unique characteristics, and embody Leica’s passion for transforming innovative technologies and quality materials that fulfil the highest expectations – within and beyond the world of photographic tools.

For the 0.95 Collection, Leica has partnered with S.T. Dupont, the French manufacturer of premium luggage and accessories, to create a series of elegant pens, a stylish gas lighter and a distinctive key ring pendant. Each product in the ‘S.T. Dupont for 0.95’ Collection is manufactured exclusively from the finest materials, and embellished with a hand-engraved ‘0.95’ logo. The collection also features the use of a particularly innovative material – Ceramium A.C.T. – which is lighter than comparable metal alloys, and offers up to six times the resistance to mechanical fatigue. The collection will be available exclusively from selected Leica Stores from 10 November 2015.

A limited edition of 95 of the special Leica Noctilux-M 50 mm f/0.95 ASPH. lenses will also be released globally to celebrate the launch of the new 0.95 brand. The lenses boast the same exceptional performance of the standard Noctilux-M lens, but are distinguished by their unique engraved, white-filled ‘0.95’ motif, denoting the maximum aperture, while all other engravings are highlighted in dark grey, blending discreetly into the matt-black anodised finish. Unique design features include distinctive knurling and gloss-finished elements on the lens barrel and front lens cap. This is the first time a glossy anodised finish has been employed as a design element. Previously, this finish has only ever been employed on the sliding surfaces inside a lens.

Pricing and availability

The Leica 0.95 Collection accessories are scheduled to be available from Leica stores from November 2015. The special edition of the Leica Noctilux-M 50 mm f/0.95 ASPH. lens is scheduled to be available at the end of January 2016. Suggested retail prices (including VAT) are as follows:

S.T. Dupont for 0.95 Fountain Pen – £575.00

S.T. Dupont for 0.95 Lighter – £575.00

S.T. Dupont for 0.95 Rollerball Pen – £475.00

S.T. Dupont for 0.95 Ballpoint Pen – £360.00

S.T. Dupont for 0.95 Keyring – £110.00

Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH. ‘Edition 0.95’ – £9,500.00

Additional information can be found at uk.leica-camera.com.