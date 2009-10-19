Leica further delays S2 camera launch (update)

Leica has further delayed the launch of its S2 camera, stating that it needs more time to meet advance orders.rnrnrnrnrnrn

Leica has further delayed the launch of its S2 camera, stating that it needs more time to meet advance orders.

Leica’s flagship professional DSLR had originally been due to go on sale in the summer, before its launch was put back until October.

AP has now learned that the 37.5-million-pixel DSLR will not be available until December.

In a statement a Leica spokesman said: ‘The Leica S-System has attracted a great deal of attention among photographers since it was announced at Photokina 2008.

‘Orders for the system have been much higher than expected, and in order to meet this higher demand, we have decided to adapt the S-System production lines to enable a higher daily output.

‘Due to the fact that this cannot be done during running production – and because the process calls for further testing and optimisation at some stages – first deliveries will commence from calendar week 50 (week commencing 7 December 2009).’

A Leica UK spokeswoman declined to say how many orders it has received so far.

The eagerly-awaited S2 camera will cost £15,996. It will also be available in a version that includes a sapphire glass monitor screen, priced £19,092.

Leica UK says it decided not to issue a press statement on the postponement, preferring to contact its ‘professional customers’ only.

Related stories

Leica delays S2 camera until October

Download the Leica M9 competition entry form

Leica M9: Photographers ditch DSLRs

Leica M9: features and video

Leica confirms full-frame M9

Leica announces X1

Leica full-frame still a possibility

Leica hints at full-frame M8 upgrade

Read all AP news stories about Leica here