Leica Camera Group announces record 2016/2017 revenue growth

The Leica Camera Group has announced its most recent results, recording a revenue of almost 400 million euros in the financial year of 2016/2017.

This meant a six percent growth for the company, compared to the around 10 percent decline recorded in the global camera market in the same period.

In the first few months of the current financial year of 2017/2018, the company’s cumulative growth stands at 15 percent.

Leica introduced a number of new products this year, including the mirrorless CL, M10 Rangefinder and the TL2. Alongside this, the company collaborated with Chinese company Huawei on the new Mate 10 Pro smartphone.

Around the world, the company also now has 90 own-brand stores, which it claims are vital in terms of brand recognition.

According to the CEO of Leica Camera AG, Matthias Harsch, China is the biggest growth market for the brand, with plans to open 20 to 30 new shops in the country.

The brand also moved into other non-photography sectors, including an eyewear section called Leica Eyecare.

Furthermore, looking forward to the final four months of the current financial year, Leica UK predicts it is on course for a third year successive year of double digit growth.

