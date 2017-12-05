Leica announces  super-fast Noctilux-M 75mm f/1.25 lens

The lens will fall in the M-series line-up

Leica has announced a new super-fast lens for its M-series cameras, such as the M10.

The Leica Noctilux-M 75mm f/1.25 features an extremely narrow depth of field which is claimed to be even shallower than that of the Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH because of its longer focal length.

Aimed at portrait photographers, it also has a relatively short focusing distance of 0.85m, with a reproduction ratio of 1:8:8, making it ideal for close-up photography.

The iris features 11 blades which is said to produce a very soft and smooth bokeh.

Leica says that in order to guarantee extraordinary imaging performance, the lens design features nine elements in six groups which are manufactured from glasses with high anomalous partial dispersion and low chromatic dispersion.

Two of the elements are aspherical, which is claimed to keep other potential aberrations to a minimum.

A floating element within the focusing mechanism promises a high level of imaging performance throughout the entire focusing range of the lens.

Other features of the lens include focusing and aperture rings, as well as an integrated lens hood, which can be extended or retracted with a twist action.

A tripod adapter is provided for secure mounting of the lens.

As well as being compatible with the Leica M series, the lens can be used on the Leica SL with an appropriate adapter.

Sales of the lens are due to start at the beginning of 2018, and pricing is yet to be confirmed.