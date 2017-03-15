Leef iBridge 3 32GB review

Richard Sibley tests the Leef iBridge 3

Leef iBridge 3 at a glance:

Available in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB versions

Prices from £44.99 to £129.99

Website: www.leefco.com

If you have started shooting 4K video, or raw images with an iPhone, you may well have started running out of space on your device. The Leef iBridge 3 can offer additional storage, without having to spend a premium on a higher capacity phone. We tested the 32GB version, but a smaller 16GB, and larger 64GB and 128GB versions are also available, ranging in price from £44.99 to £129.99. Effectively the iBridge 3 is a memory stick with a 180° curve. On one end of the device is a Lightning connection that plugs in to your iPhone or iPad, and at the other is a USB 3.0 socket.

Once connected a prompt is displayed to download the Leef iBridge 3 app. When installed the app allows files to be transferred to and from the iBridge, helping you to offload images and video to save space, or just to back up for extra security. The USB 3.0 connection, that gives the device its name, then allows for the data on the iBridge 3 to be transferred to a computer faster than the previous iBridge, which only had a USB 2.0 speed. The device can also be used in reverse, transferring images, video, music or other files, from your computer to your iPhone or iPad.

I found that the Leef iBridge 3 and the associated app are simple to set up and use. The additional rubber case, with keyring loop, means the Leef iBridge 3 can be with you at all times, allowing

essential files or images to always be on your person, without taking up valuable space. Better still, it can be password protected, so even if you lose the iBridge 3 your data can’t be accessed. It’s a great device for photographers for whom an iPhone or iPad is part of their regular working practice.

SCORE: 5 out of 5