LCE Southampton Photo PRO Show 2017

London Camera Exchange announce the LCE Southampton Photo PRO Show to take place at the Novotel Hotel in Southampton on Tuesday 25th April, free admission

This free one-day event is a great opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts to bag a bargain with show-only offers and part exchange deals on the day. Visitors will get the opportunity to try and buy the very latest kit, from Pro and Enthusiast DSLRs, CSCs and high-end compacts. There will also be a wide selection of lenses, accessories, tripods, bags, memory cards, studio lighting and backgrounds plus reflectors, drones and camera rigs.

Expert advice will also be on hand and a number of manufacturer experts will be giving in-depth demos. The following brands will be exhibiting at this year’s show:

Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Samyang, Tamron, Tokina, DJI Camera Drones, Stabilisers & Movie Rigs, Lowepro, Tamrac, thinkTANK photo, MindShift, Crumpler, Gitzo, Manfrotto (inc Supports, Bags, Digital Director & LED Lighting), Velbon, Sirui Tripod systems, Lastolite Studio Lighting, Backgrounds & Reflectors, Metz, Nissin, Lee Filters, Cokin, Hoya, Marumi, NanGuang LED Lighting, Westcott ICELight, Sekonic, Kenro, Black Rapid straps, Hahnel, Pocket Wizard, eyelead & Op-tech.

What’s on

There will be a number of free interactive talks and workshops with manufacturer specialists, photographers and ambassadors, all the below is to be confirmed. Unfortunately you can’t pre-book.

Manfrotto & Lastolite – Fashion/portrait photographer, Nicole Gomez, will be doing a live shooting session, demonstrating the Manfrotto LED Panel Lighting, Lastolite studio plus Lastolite backgrounds and reflectors.

Canon – Talk by wildlife photographer/videographer, Bertie Gregory, on his work. Plus advice and tips on how he captures his images and stories with the latest Pro EOS gear.

Nikon – Talk and workshop session with Nikon photographer and trainer, John Clements, on getting the most out of the Nikon D500, lenses and speedlites for shooting portraits with flash.

Canon and Nikon will also be offering sensor-cleaning clinics, with a FREE basic sensor clean on your Canon or Nikon DSLR by Pro Service Centre technicians. Please note, only one per visitor)

Olympus – Talk and workshop by Olympus ambassador photographer, Mike Inkley, on photojournalism with the OM-D E-M1 MK II and the latest Pro Zuiko lenses. He will be demonstrating the potential 5-stop Dual Anti-Shake capability for stills and movie work.

Sony – Talk by Sony ambassador videographer, Jeff Wood, on using the Sony Alpha 7s full-frame CSC plus Sony FE lenses to shoot ‘Cinema in My Pocket’ style professional video.

Fujifilm – Talk and workshop with Fujifilm ambassador photographer, Paul Sanders, on using Fuji X and GFX-series cameras and lenses for landscape photography.

Entrance to the event is free and doors are open from 11am until 6pm (limited free car parking is available at the Novotel itself- visitors to enquire at reception for further info).

To add to the excitement, every visitor will have the chance to win a superb Nikon CoolPix P900 SuperZoom Bridge Camera worth £479.99 in the FREE Draw on the day.

Event details

Date: Tuesday 25th April 2017

Time: 11am-6pm

Place: The Novotel Hotel, 1 West Quay Road, Southampton, SO15 1RA

For more info contact: London Camera Exchange PRO Centre

Address: 11 Civic Centre Road, Southampton SO14 7FJ

Tel: 02380 632629

Email: southampton.civic@LCEgroup.co.uk

(Manager- Matthew Sanders)