Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition on tour

The prestigious Landscape Photographer of the Year competition is going on a tour of some of the UK’s major railway stations. The touring exhibition, which features around 55 images from the current awards book, is currently on display at Edinburgh Waverley before moving on to Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. Full details below:

Throughout the spring, some of the country’s biggest railway stations will host an exhibition of photographs from the Take a view Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards. The first venue outside Britain’s capital will be Edinburgh Waverley, where the exhibition opens on March 14th and stays until the end of the month before moving on to Leeds, Manchester & Birmingham.

More than 55 beautiful photographs, from the current Awards book, ‘Landscape Photographer of the Year – Collection 11’, will be on display and all the main winners of the competition are included. From romantic castle in the Scottish Highlands to the sand dunes of England’s South Coast, the photographs show some of Britain’s best landscapes through the eyes of their very talented creators. Commuters and leisure travellers alike will be able to take a moment from their busy lives and enjoy an escape to the country.

Exhibition hosts, Network Rail offer a special award within the main competition for the best image of the modern rail network and this year’s winning image, by Jon Martin, will be on display. Jon’s unusual high-level view of a train crossing the Mawddach Estuary near Barmouth in Wales won the prize of an exclusive visit to the iconic Forth Bridge.

Network Rail has been key partner of the awards since 2010 and the annual exhibition has premiered at Britain’s busiest station, London Waterloo, since 2014. David Biggs, director of commercial property for Network Rail said: “Hosting this unique exhibition tour is another example of how we are using the space in our stations to stage innovative events that not only appeal to people already using our stations to travel but also entice people from surrounding communities. Over the last five years, the display has proved to be a great way of surprising and delighting our customers, whilst making our stations destinations in their own right. This year the standard of images is higher than ever and we hope they will be enjoyed by the millions of visitors and passengers who use our stations every day.”

Awards founder, Charlie Waite added: “Network Rail’s invaluable support has given us the opportunity to take the Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition to some of the biggest stations in Britain and has made it one of the most accessible exhibitions in the country. Every region within Britain offers inspiration to the landscape photographer and this tour gives as wide an audience as possible a chance to view the wonderful photographs that result from the creative forays of our talented winners.”

The Awards are held in association with VisitBritain and the GREAT Britain campaign. The Awards book, Landscape Photographer of the Year Collection 11, by AA Publishing, featuring all 148 winning & commended entries from this year’s competition, is available now. Full details at: www.take-a-view.co.uk