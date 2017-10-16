Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 winner shows Britain’s beautiful coastline

The winners of the yearly competition have just been announced

Benjamin Graham has taken the top prize in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 with his image of the West Wittering dunes in West Sussex.

Graham won £10,000 for his winning photo among thousands of entries.

This marks the 11th year of the competition, which judges photographs of the diverse landscapes that the United Kingdom has to offer.

He said: “As well as its minimal simplicity, I particularly like the indeterminate scale of the image. The double S-curve could be two metres long or two thousand.”

Other winners include Graham Niven who won the VisitBritain Home of Amazing Moments award for his photo of Loch Garten in Cairngorms, Scotland.

Taken on an early morning boat trip on Loch Garten, the photo was captured from the perspective of the spectator.

The Young Landscape Photographer of the Year was awarded to Andrew Bulloch for this image of an urban skatepark set against a backdrop of the Northern Lights.

The winning images can be found in the awards book Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 11 by AA Publishing, which is available now.

The exhibition of winning entries will be held on the Balcony of London Waterloo from November 20 for twelve weeks until February 4, 2018. Admission is free.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards are held in association with VisitBritain and the GREAT Britain campaign.

See the other winning photos below.