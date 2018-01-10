Kodak launches compact budget film scanner

Kodak Scanza offers simple scanning in a stylish device

Kodak revealed a stylish new film scanner at CES aimed at the consumer market. The Scanza takes a variety of film sizes from 35mm down to 8mm movie film, using the supplied adaptors, and saves them as jpeg files at 14MP resolution, or can be interpolated up to 22MP. Scanned images, which can be from slides or negatives, can be saved directly to the computer, to an SD card via the slot provided, or projected onto a TV using the supplied HDMI cable.

A tilting 3.5” colour LCD screen enables users to see their images and make colour, exposure and other adjustments before scanning, and also doubles as the main interface for controlling the device.

The Kodak Scanza is compatible with both Mac and PC without the need for additional software and can convert 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm film in seconds using the easy loading adaptors.

It costs $169 in the US. No UK price has yet been announced.

Kodak also announced a wireless mini printer, the Mini 2, and two piezo projectors.