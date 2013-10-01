Kenya terror victim’s camera shop ‘looted’

The owner of a camera shop whose husband was among victims of the Kenya terror attacks has spoken of how she returned to find their store had been looted.

Sangu Shah, whose husband was among at least 67 people killed when gunmen stormed the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, told The Times newspaper: ‘Basically, everything that is expensive has been looted. All our DSLRs, lenses and memory cards.’

Sangu ran Sona Shoppe – which includes a photography studio and is part of a chain – with her husband Anuj Virchand Shah, on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

He was killed as the couple were driving out of Westgate’s underground car park.

The business prides itself in providing while-you-wait services including passport photos, enlargements and one-hour film processing.

Though the shop is housed inside the supermarket that reportedly became the centre of shootings and explosions, the glass cabinets inside the store were undamaged, according to The Times.

‘There were very few bullet holes,’ she told the paper after returning to the store yesterday for the first time since the atrocities.

‘But everything was gone.’