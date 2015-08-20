Jessops opens three new outlets at Sainsbury stores

Jessops has opened three new stores, bringing its UK store tally to 42

The new Jessops store in Murrayfield

The new shops are based at Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Abbey Wood in South East London; and Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

‘We can’t wait for the shops to flourish and are looking forward to meeting all of our valued customers,’ said Jessops Retail Operations director Scott Worger.

The new shops ‘aim to bring a fresh photography experience to local shoppers, whilst still offering all the signature services Jessops is renowned for’.

These include try-before-you-buy product displays, one-to-one photography tuition in-store, and an on-site lab for photo products made in-store ‘within the hour’.

The Murrayfield and Cheltenham shops boast a Jessops Academy Training room, while all three offer rental, trade-in and sensor-cleaning services.

Cheltenham

Jessops opened the first of its ‘stores in stores’, at Newport, South Wales in October 2014.

Earlier this year, Jessops chairman Peter Jones spoke of his pride at Jessops winning a coveted ‘Gold’ Good Service Award at the 2015 Amateur Photographer Awards.

Regarded as the Michelin stars of the photography world, the Good Service Awards are only presented to retailers that achieve over 90% positive feedback. Consumers were asked to vote for stores that ‘go that extra mile’.

Jones said at the time: ‘All credit goes to the team. I have just been lucky enough to back them.

‘Two years ago lots of people lost their jobs. Now hundreds of amazing people work for Jessops and made it great again. I am very proud of what we have achieved.’

Jessops collapsed under its former owners in January 2013, closing all of its 187 shops. After being taken over by the Dragons’ Den entrepreneur, the chain returned to profit in its first full-year of trading.

Locations of the new stores

Abbey Wood – Sainsbury’s, 1 Cookes Close, London, SE2 9BW

Cheltenham – Sainsbury’s, Gallagher Retail Park, Cheltenham, GL51 9RR

Murrayfield – Sainsbury’s, 39 Westfield Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2QW



