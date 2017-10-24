International Garden Photographer of the Year deadline looms

The competition deadline is on October 31, 2017

The 11th International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition is open for entries, with the chance to win the first place prize of £7500 cash.

It is open to amateurs and professionals worldwide with 11 categories to enter from the beauty of plants to abstract views. The full list is included below.

The competition is calling for entries from all levels of cameras and photographers. A special category dedicated to mobile phone photography has even been introduced this year, called Gardens on the Go.

Alongside the overall winner, there is also a prize for the best portfolio, where the winner will take home £2000 plus a gold medal from The Royal Photographic Society.

Other prizes include copies of the International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition 11 book and your winning images featured in worldwide exhibitions.

If you’re still working on your images of gardens, plants and flowers, the deadline for entries is October 31 2017.

The fees for entering the competition are £12 for 4 single images or £25 for a portfolio. You can enter on the official website.

The exhibition tours the UK as well as internationally, visiting gardening locations like the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew where the exhibition of winners is launched in February, 2018.

Categories and special awards:

The Beauty of Plants

Beautiful Gardens

The Bountiful Earth

Wildflower Landscapes

Greening the City

Portfolios (including My Garden Stories)

Wildlife in the Garden

Trees, Woods & Forests

Breathing Spaces

Abstract Views

Outdoor Living

Gardens on the Go

European Garden Photography Award

Captured at Kew

For more information on each category visit www.igpoty.com.