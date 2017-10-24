International Garden Photographer of the Year deadline looms

The competition deadline is on October 31, 2017

The 11th International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition is open for entries, with the chance to win the first place prize of £7500 cash.

It is open to amateurs and professionals worldwide with 11 categories to enter from the beauty of plants to abstract views. The full list is included below.

The competition is calling for entries from all levels of cameras and photographers. A special category dedicated to mobile phone photography has even been introduced this year, called Gardens on the Go.

Stephen Studd has taken first prize in the Macro Art photo project competition held earlier in the year with his ‘Giant Carrot’ in Malvern, England

Alongside the overall winner, there is also a prize for the best portfolio, where the winner will take home £2000 plus a gold medal from The Royal Photographic Society.

Other prizes include copies of the International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition 11 book and your winning images featured in worldwide exhibitions.

Simon Schollum has taken first prize in the Still Life photo project this year with his cross-section of a pomegranate in Timaru, South Canterbury, New Zealand

If you’re still working on your images of gardens, plants and flowers, the deadline for entries is October 31 2017.

The fees for entering the competition are £12 for 4 single images or £25 for a portfolio. You can enter on the official website.

The exhibition tours the UK as well as internationally, visiting gardening locations like the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew where the exhibition of winners is launched in February, 2018.

Categories and special awards:

  • The Beauty of Plants
  • Beautiful Gardens
  • The Bountiful Earth
  • Wildflower Landscapes
  • Greening the City
  • Portfolios (including My Garden Stories)
  • Wildlife in the Garden
  • Trees, Woods & Forests
  • Breathing Spaces
  • Abstract Views
  • Outdoor Living
  • Gardens on the Go
  • European Garden Photography Award
  • Captured at Kew

For more information on each category visit www.igpoty.com.