International Garden Photographer of the Year deadline looms

The competition deadline is on October 31, 2017
The 11th International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition is open for entries, with the chance to win the first place prize of £7500 cash.
It is open to amateurs and professionals worldwide with 11 categories to enter from the beauty of plants to abstract views. The full list is included below.
The competition is calling for entries from all levels of cameras and photographers. A special category dedicated to mobile phone photography has even been introduced this year, called Gardens on the Go.
Alongside the overall winner, there is also a prize for the best portfolio, where the winner will take home £2000 plus a gold medal from The Royal Photographic Society.
Other prizes include copies of the International Garden Photographer of the Year Competition 11 book and your winning images featured in worldwide exhibitions.
If you’re still working on your images of gardens, plants and flowers, the deadline for entries is October 31 2017.
The fees for entering the competition are £12 for 4 single images or £25 for a portfolio. You can enter on the official website.
The exhibition tours the UK as well as internationally, visiting gardening locations like the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew where the exhibition of winners is launched in February, 2018.
Wildlife photography: setting up the perfect haven in your garden
Any garden can provide some superb wildlife photographic opportunities. Paul Hobson offers his tips and advice on how to turn…
International Garden Photographer of the Year 2016: The best images
We take a look at some of the best images from 2016's International Garden Photographer of the Year competition.
Photo of ‘sneaky’ garden fox causes internet sensation
A photo of a sly fox peeping through a hedge at the end of a garden in south London has…
Categories and special awards:
- The Beauty of Plants
- Beautiful Gardens
- The Bountiful Earth
- Wildflower Landscapes
- Greening the City
- Portfolios (including My Garden Stories)
- Wildlife in the Garden
- Trees, Woods & Forests
- Breathing Spaces
- Abstract Views
- Outdoor Living
- Gardens on the Go
- European Garden Photography Award
- Captured at Kew
For more information on each category visit www.igpoty.com.