Instant Dreams: New documentary charts the history of Polaroid

A new documentary about the history of Polaroid and its rebirth as Polaroid Originals is due to be released in November, 2017.

Directed by Willem Baptist, Instant Dreams, An Extraordinary Polaroid Trip will follow the stories of individuals who have love the instant camera.

It will have its premiere at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on November 18, 2017.

According to Baptist, the documentary will follow enthusiasts of Polaroid, including retired scientist and Polaroid Originals’ chief technology officer, Stephen Herchen, as he tries to rediscover the lost chemical formula.

Also featured are German photographer Stefanie Schneider, who does a photo shoot in the California desert with her last existing original stock, and New York Magazine editor Christopher Bonanos, who wrote a book about Polaroid’s history.

There could hardly be a more telling contrast between the analog and digital eras than the beautifully blurry memories captured in a Polaroid picture and the thousands of pin-sharp photos on an iPhone. In this ambitious visual essay, Willem Baptist explores the visionary genius of Edwin H. Land, the inventor of the Polaroid camera. Even today, all sorts of people are keeping his instant dream alive. Former Polaroid employee Stephen Herchen moved from the United States to Europe to work in a laboratory developing the 2.0 version of Polaroid. Christopher Bonanos, the author of Instant: The Story of Polaroid, tells us, “When I heard Polaroid would stop making film, it felt like a close friend had died.” Artist Stefanie Schneider, who is working with the last of her stock of Polaroid film, is using the blurring that occurs with expired film as an additional aesthetic layer in her photographic work. The soundtrack is as evocative as the sometimes hypnotically expressive imagery, with archive footage, interviews and gorgeous chemical reactions crisscrossing paths in a veritable rollercoaster of color and light.