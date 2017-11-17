Instant Dreams: New documentary charts the history of Polaroid

The 91-minute film follows the history and recent rebirth of the Polaroid brand
A new documentary about the history of Polaroid and its rebirth as Polaroid Originals is due to be released in November, 2017.
Directed by Willem Baptist, Instant Dreams, An Extraordinary Polaroid Trip will follow the stories of individuals who have love the instant camera.
It will have its premiere at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam on November 18, 2017.
According to Baptist, the documentary will follow enthusiasts of Polaroid, including retired scientist and Polaroid Originals’ chief technology officer, Stephen Herchen, as he tries to rediscover the lost chemical formula.
Also featured are German photographer Stefanie Schneider, who does a photo shoot in the California desert with her last existing original stock, and New York Magazine editor Christopher Bonanos, who wrote a book about Polaroid’s history.
For more information on the film release, you can follow the Facebook page.
Check out the full synopsis below.
