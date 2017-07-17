These inspirational Instagrammers will improve your timeline

Jon Devo
Inspiration can be found everywhere, but one of our favourite places to find it is over on Instagram. As our online community there grows, we are being treated to some truly wonderful imagery as photographers continue to tag us and share their captures. Here we like to share some of our favourite photos from that platform, but we’ve also featured some of the photographers who have connected with us via Instagram in the print and digital download versions of Amateur Photographer magazine.

If you don’t already follow AP on Instagram, you should join us there via @AP_magazine, and if you have any amazing photos that you’d like to share with us, please follow and tag us in your best images for the chance to be featured. Below we’ve shared some shots from Instagram users who have been filling our timeline with inspirational imagery. Enjoy!

A wonderful stormy image shared by @mi_woodsman. Thanks for sharing! Follow and tag us in your best images for the chance to be featured! . . . "Alone in the storm, the last sail boat makes its way into the harbor before the storm begins. I am looking for more ideas on places to take storm pictures in mid/Midwest Michigan. Do you have a favorite spot to watch them?" —————————- . . . . . #puremichigan #puremittigan #michigan #michigansun #discoverholland #blackandwhite #storm #sailboat #nikonnofilter #experiencethebiglake #michiganawesome #midwestmoment #exploreourearth #michiganoverboard #mistateparks #clouds #storm #rain #earthfocus #ig_bliss #michiganders #seascape #picoftheday #instaphoto #ic_skies @puremichigan @puremittigan @nikonusa #earth_escape #greatlakesproud #ourplanetdaily #mustbemichigan #viewbug #superb_photos

The relentlessly talented @darylldphotography has shared another peach of a shot. Thank you for sharing! . "Ive been itching to do some astro work since upgrading to my @canonuk 6d! After finally getting the time I set off to Lulworth Cove, Dorset and felt like a kid at Christmas being back under the stars. 6 shot panorama merged in PS and adjustments made in lightroom" Exif: Canon 6D, Samyang 14mm f2.8, ISO 6400, 25 seconds. #milkyway #explore #stars #all_shots #photography #pretty #beautiful #astrophotography #orange #pink #sky #skyporn #milkywaychasers #nature #landscape #horizon #photooftheday #ukpotd #toggies #uk #view #worldroamers #mycanon #dorset #instasky #lovefordorset © Daryll Davies Photography 2017 Facebook: www.facebok.com/darylldphoto Twitter: Darylldphoto www.darylldavies.co.uk

A touching wildlife photo shared @adamsharpphotography. Thanks for sharing!

