Iceland’s unmissable 5

This far flung rock on the edge of the Arctic Circle is a coveted destination for those looking to capture surreal, beguiling landscapes.

It’s a bonafide bucket-list topping place for photographers everywhere. And it’s not hard to see why – a rather small geographical footprint offers a startling array of diverse landscapes to really test your skills and equipment.

Aside from making sure to pack the best lenses, tripods and filters, this land is set to challenge the mettle of the photographer. These awe-inspiring sights are difficult to reach, the weather ever-changing and dramatic. Iceland offers any keen photographer true adventure, rewarding them with utterly enchanting natural scenes.

Unravel this Iceland itinerary. Dust off your lenses, find your warmest coat and sturdiest boots, and head out into the hinterland to these hand-picked locations. These are the top five, but there are plenty more waiting to be discovered. Don’t miss them.

Krafla

This magnificent volcanic landscape, beset with an azure caldera pool, offers a truly surreal sight. Burnt orange and scarlet interrupted by bubbling streams of white smoke make for a truly martian landscape. Tucked into Iceland’s northeastern corner, your images will be filled with a mesmerising array of alien colours and forms – if you can take the noxious sulfuric smell of course…

Landmannalaugar

The Icelandic Highlands are a rare technicolour marvel, where rhyolite mountains offer a wild spectrum of colours that seemingly dance under the light of the sun. Hike these craggy, arid peaks for remarkable views over this unique mountain landscape. Bring a towel too; Landmannalaugar hosts a vast collection of hot pools, perfect for rejuvenating after a long day of hiking to breathtaking photo spots.

Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

A surreal sight, Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon mixes black sands, crystal-white ice sculptures, and electric blue waters that host a silent collection of magnificent icebergs. It’s an inspired sight, where deep blues contrast the crystal white and dark black of the beach. It’s startling beauty is captured by its moniker, Diamond Beach. Sunrise offers great lighting and the fewest tourists.

Skaftafell

Set within a natural park, Skaftafell encompasses some truly humbling sights. River valleys and vast glaciers carve through the landscape. Head for Svartifoss, a truly spectacular waterfall framed by outlandish geometric rocks, before seeking out the magnificent ice caves where the light refracts through the ice ceiling forming an electric-blue hue.

Skógafoss

One of Iceland’s famous beauty spots, Skógafoss is a bewitching waterfall. Thundering down from a high precipice, the falls offer a truly awe-inspiring drama. There’s plenty of spots that offer new perspectives on the falls. Climb the ridge, or walk right to the foot of the falls and let their gargantuan stature dwarf you.

