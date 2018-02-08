Huawei launches £30,000 bursary fund

Photographers encouraged to apply for “Make It Possible Fund” to pursue photography projects

Mobile phone manufacturer Huawei has launched a new £30,000 bursary fund, to celebrate the launch of the Mate 10 Pro smartphone.

The “Make It Possible Fund” has been set up to support British people planning to fulfil their ambitions in 2018 – including those who wish to embark on a new photography project or business.

Huawei says it wants to remove some of the financial burden associated with pursuing ambitions. £20,000 will be available to the overall winning applicant, with a further £5,000 awarded to two others.

To be eligible for the bursary, all you need to do is submit a form on the Huawei website, answering the question “What would you do with the Make it Possible Bursary?”, with a maximum of 500 words and one accompanying image. Only one entry is allowed per person.

The competition is set to close on the 6th March 2018, with judging and notification of winners taking place the week after that.

Huawei announced the Mate 10 Pro back in October 2017, being its latest device to feature a collaboration with prestige camera brand, Leica. It was named as one of the highest scoring mobile phones by DxO in terms of picture and video quality, along with the iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2.

If you fancy getting your hands on £20,000 for a new photography idea, look for more information including the full terms and conditions of the bursary, at the Huawei website.