Hireacamera launches nationwide Click and Collect service

Hireacamera has launched a nationwide Click & Collect service for photographers across the UK.

The service has been announced off the back of the success of its London version based at Cherryduck Studios.

The renting scheme is in partnership with the London Camera Exchange to place Click & Collect points in selected LCE shops across the UK.

Hireacamera managing director Guy Thatcher said: “We have been very pleased with the response to our Click & Collect offering at Cherryduck Studios, so the decision to roll it out nationwide was an easy one. And LCE are the ideal partners.”

The first shops involved with the new service are Cheltenham, Chichester, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham and Winchester. Cherryduck Studios in London will continue to function as the London base.

The company has also announced an additional Click & Collect point at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

As part of the roll out of the new service, courier charges will be waived on orders using the LCE Click & Collect platform.

The company also announced that all weekend hires will now be charged as a single day rate in response to requests from customers.

For more information on the announcements and to hire your own equipment, visit the company website at hireacamera.com.

Hireacamera.com began in 2003 and is now one of the UK’s most popular suppliers of camera equipment for photographers and filmmakers.

The London Camera Exchange is a chain of specialist photographic shops throughout England.

If you’re thinking about hiring equipment, check out guide on what you need to know about renting kit before you do.

If you’re looking to rent out your own cameras and equipment, give our interview with two regular users of Fat Lama a read to see how to go about doing this.